Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $254,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IDEX by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDEX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,421,000 after acquiring an additional 277,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,105,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 256,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,740,000 after acquiring an additional 180,601 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $175.00 price objective on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.13.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $172.31 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.88.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.