Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adeia in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Adeia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.22 million. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADEA. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

