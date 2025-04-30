Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 167,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

FJAN stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $972.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

