Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 10,657 iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,522,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,269,000 after buying an additional 282,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,349,000 after buying an additional 539,857 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,060,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 486,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 373,048 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $668.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

