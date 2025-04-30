Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Consensus Cloud Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCSI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 451.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCSI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $391.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 83.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.