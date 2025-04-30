Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $252,000 in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 2,382.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,078 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Repay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,539,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Repay by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 112,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Performance

RPAY opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $399.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

