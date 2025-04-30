Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,750,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $787.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

