Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $245,000 Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth $752,000.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Short Dow30 Price Performance

ProShares Short Dow30 stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $30.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.