Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 13,777 Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYCR. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 869.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp lowered Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -187.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.