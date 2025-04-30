Two Sigma Securities LLC Trims Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Doximity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Doximity Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.