Two Sigma Securities LLC Reduces Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $352,572,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $94,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,459,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,531,876,000 after buying an additional 1,439,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $520,450,000 after buying an additional 823,656 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,980,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $177,700,000 after buying an additional 586,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WDC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.

Western Digital stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

