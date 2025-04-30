Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Nebula Research & Development LLC decreased its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Seaboard by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Seaboard by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SEB opened at $2,567.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,684.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,700.08. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,365.00 and a 52 week high of $3,412.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.