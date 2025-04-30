Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 43,753 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,753 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,051 shares of company stock worth $2,992,685. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

