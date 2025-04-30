Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires Shares of 1,596 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $242.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

