Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,942,000 after buying an additional 1,811,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,997,000 after acquiring an additional 270,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cameco by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,595,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 162.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

