MGO One Seven LLC Invests $210,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,534.40. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.