71,800 Shares in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.15% of Vericel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vericel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $67,693.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $74,759.94. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,217,381.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,662.66. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,034 shares of company stock worth $2,482,291. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Vericel Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.11 and a beta of 1.61. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

