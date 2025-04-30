MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $216,223,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,480,000 after buying an additional 2,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $81,447,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,438,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,897,000 after acquiring an additional 687,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.57. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

