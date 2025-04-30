MGO One Seven LLC Invests $221,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 251,613 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Barclays by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

