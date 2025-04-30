MGO One Seven LLC Sells 2,577 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

