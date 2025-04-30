MGO One Seven LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $347,903,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,512,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,573 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,986,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,756,000 after purchasing an additional 481,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 586,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,134,000 after buying an additional 422,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cfra Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

