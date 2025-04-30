MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 751 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $1,942,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 21.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,325,000 after buying an additional 264,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of WPC opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.33%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

