MGO One Seven LLC Has $273,000 Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLBL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,511.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

FLBL opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.