MGO One Seven LLC Purchases New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.