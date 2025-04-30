AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,132 shares of company stock worth $2,112,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.08.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

