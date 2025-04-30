AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $203,000 in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Travelzoo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 45,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,374,241.60. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,555. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelzoo

(Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.