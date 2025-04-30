AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $153,000 Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 243.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2,570.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 target price on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.44. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.48). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.