AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.