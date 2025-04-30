AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 134.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 743,202 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of EOG Resources worth $158,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $171,193,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 781,282 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

