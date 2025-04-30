Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 223,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 80,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Africa Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Africa Energy

(Get Free Report)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.