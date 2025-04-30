AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,912,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,993,000 after buying an additional 167,452 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alkermes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,298.75. This trade represents a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

