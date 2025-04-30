AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,392 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $154,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $465.00 target price on Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.38.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $413.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $420.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.73. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.69%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

