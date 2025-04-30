AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $151,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,944,503,000 after buying an additional 384,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $1,802,393,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after acquiring an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $241.59 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.61 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $274.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.