HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $41.35 million for the quarter. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. On average, analysts expect HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.