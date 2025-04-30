Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,976 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.22% of Ryan Specialty worth $37,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.7 %

RYAN opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $77.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.