MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 76,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 170,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $432.06 million, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.85%.

In related news, Director Kathryn V. Bohl purchased 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $50,713.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,467.88. This trade represents a 23.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad R. Abraham purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,819 shares of company stock valued at $473,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

