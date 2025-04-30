Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $38,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,441,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 511,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,193,000 after buying an additional 44,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,305,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 245,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,218,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $473.75.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $434.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $459.96 and a 200 day moving average of $462.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.99 and a twelve month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

