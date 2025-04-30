Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $48.43 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $48,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average is $101.07. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $117.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EEFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.