MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 325.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.77%.

CQP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

