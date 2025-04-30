MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVR Partners

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.77 per share, for a total transaction of $186,785.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 184,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,614.32. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,884.

CVR Partners Price Performance

NYSE UAN opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.89. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $88.94.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.87 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 20.61%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

CVR Partners Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

