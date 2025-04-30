Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 323,445 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 248.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,445 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.50% of BWX Technologies worth $50,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.38.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.34. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

