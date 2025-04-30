MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 1,216 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $278.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.32. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.05 and a 12-month high of $279.94.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

