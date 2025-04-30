Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $38.81 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.69% of Group 1 Automotive worth $38,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $407.58 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.86 and a 52 week high of $490.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.68 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $502.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPI

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.