Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 538,092 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,191,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 538,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $39,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,482,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,529,000 after acquiring an additional 349,502 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
Huntsman Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.85.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
