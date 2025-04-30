Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,145,167 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,145,167 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $40,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CP opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

