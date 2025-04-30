Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 165,160 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.63% of Merus worth $46,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $61.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRUS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Merus

Merus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.