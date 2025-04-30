Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,685,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 136,726 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.85% of Prothena worth $51,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRTA. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Prothena by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.07.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

