Alphatec (ATEC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $167.57 million for the quarter.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alphatec Trading Up 0.7 %
ATEC opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphatec
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alphatec
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.