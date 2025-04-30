Alphatec (ATEC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $167.57 million for the quarter.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATEC opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

In other news, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 867,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,608.73. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $135,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,857,603 shares in the company, valued at $62,324,895.92. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,113 shares of company stock worth $2,519,725. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

