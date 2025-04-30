NL Industries (NL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect NL Industries to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 14.74%.

NL Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.41. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

NL Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NL Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NL Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at NL Industries

In other NL Industries news, Director Kevin B. Kramer purchased 6,500 shares of NL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $61,616.50. This trade represents a 228.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Stories

