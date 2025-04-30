Informatica (INFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $392.14 million for the quarter. Informatica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. On average, analysts expect Informatica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INFA opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. Informatica has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,565.82. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

